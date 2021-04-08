PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the 1,000 pounds of fish that were found dumped along a Phoenix road on Tuesday.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said detectives were able to develop probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Russell Omar Howard Thursday.
It started when police were called to the area of 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road for reports of illegal dumping. When officers arrived, they found a large pile of trash, including several dead fish.
Arizona Game and Fish confirmed to Arizona’s Family that at least 1,000 pounds of carp and gizzard shad, boxes, and trash from a spearfishing tournament at Lake Pleasant over the weekend were dumped in the area of 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.
Howard faces one count of criminal littering, which is a class 6 felony.