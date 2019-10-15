TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man suspected in two fondling incidents in parking garages on ASU's Tempe campus.
Both incidents happened in August.
On Tuesday, ASU police announced that 40-year-old Ronald Lowry had been arrested and charged in the incidents. Police say he is not affiliated with the university.
The first incident happened Friday, Aug. 16 at around 10:10 a.m. in Parking Structure 4 (1100 S. Rural Road, Tempe) of the ASU campus. Police say the suspect reached around a female student, touching her buttocks under her skirt.
A second incident happened around 10:35 a.m., that same day, at ASU Parking Structure 2 (901 S. McAllister Avenue, Tempe.) Police say the suspect wrapped his arms around the waist of a female student and touched her buttocks.
During the investigation, ASU police reminded the campus community to report suspicious individuals or activity immediately.
Police also issued safety tips for students.
Campus safety tips
-Familiarize yourself with personal safety best practices
-The ASU Police Crime Prevention unit offers students, faculty and staff more than 50 free personal safety training courses
-Step Up! ASU teaches participants how to become actively involved and help fellow ASU community members.
-Visit ASU Sexual Violence Prevention for more information, reporting options and Sexual Violence Awareness support services.
