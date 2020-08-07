SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department announced on Friday it has arrested six more people in connection to the riots and looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30.

According to police, 19-year-old Jesus Sierra was one of the first rioters to go into the Apple Store at the mall when the glass windows broke. He got hurt by the broken glass, but officers said they identified him thanks to evidence at the scene. When officers went to arrest him, he resisted and also had drugs and drug paraphernalia on him, detectives said. He was booked into jail on burglary and trespassing charges but he faces more drug charges.

Investigators said 19-year-old Lanay Bailey and 33-year-old Joseph Michael Garcia were both found with stolen merchandise from the chaos. They were arrested and booked on charges of trafficking stolen property. Police said 20-year-old Jose Ramos stole items during the chaos and was booked into jail for theft. During these three incidents, the stolen merchandise was recovered.

Serenity Mansfield, 19, and her boyfriend Keanu Yazzie, 24, were taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and trafficking stolen property but police didn't give any more details.

Police said with these arrests, there have been 53 people taken into custody for their alleged involvement with the looting and riots at the mall on May 30 and 31. The investigation is ongoing, so there could be even more arrests on the horizon.