SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the suspect responsible for an attempted armed robbery in Old Town Scottsdale.
The incident happened in a parking garage near Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard on Nov. 16 at 4:30 a.m.
According to Scottsdale police, an armed suspect approached a woman and demanded her cellphone. The robbery was stopped when another vehicle drove into the garage. The suspect fled the area on foot without taking the phone or any other property.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, dark pants, black Nike shoes and blue gloves on his hands. Surveillance video showed the suspect driving away in a white Chevrolet Impala with an Arizona temporary license plate.
A woman was also seen on surveillance video in the same area of the crime and police would like to speak with her. She is described as a Hispanic woman with dark hair. She was last seen wearing an Arizona Cardinals t-shirt, ripped jeans and red Adidas shoes.
If you have any information regarding this incident call Silent Witness at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.