PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix Police are investigating an incident at a south Phoenix day care after a 1-year-old boy sustained injuries to his face and his mother wasn't notified until she picked him up.
It was a typical Friday for Bryanna Randall. She dropped off her one-year-old Alijah Zepeda and his older sister at The Gift that Keeps on Giving day care, which is located near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road. But when Randall picked her kids up that evening, she was shocked when she saw her son.
“The first thing I notice is my son had a band aid over his face and several bumps and bruises,” Randall said.
Randall's son, Alijah, had a large, open cut on his head and several other swollen bumps.
Randall said when she asked what happened, a staff member said he had fallen off a bar stool while trying to reach a sippy cup that afternoon.
Randall said she asked why they didn't contact her immediately.
“What they ended up responding back to it is they didn’t think it was that bad,” she said.
She told Arizona’s Family that, in that moment, she felt helpless this happened at the place she trusted to keep her kids safe.
“I cried. My baby,” she said with tears in her eyes recalling that day. “I was sad. I can’t even talk about it. The feeling you get as a mom,” she said. “Who else can watch my kids the way I would? That’s what’s going through my mind.”
According to the Arizona Department of Health code for child care facilities, parents are to be contacted immediately when there is an injury, but only if a staff member decides the injury requires medical treatment.
Arizona’s Family reached out to the facility via phone, and Facebook, but when we got no response we went there in person during regular business hours and knocked on the door several times.
Despite hearing kids and at least one adult inside, nobody answered the door.
Phoenix police confirmed that they are investigating the incident. But as for Randall, she hopes something changes and no other kids are at risk of coming home hurt.
“I don’t want anyone else to go through the same feelings that I went through with my son,” she said.
Randall is expecting an in-depth written report from the hospital this week about her son's injuries.
The police department said they are investigating this as "child abuse," which is protocol when a child is injured in somebody's care.
Why is there bar stools near the toddlers, that just spells disaster.
