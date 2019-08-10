PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Silent Witness and Phoenix Police Department are hoping people can help them catch two men who allegedly robbed a gas station and punched an employee.
The incident occurred at a Mobil gas station on July 26 near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say the suspects entered the gas station and right for the cigarettes, with one of them loading the cigarettes into the other's backpack and trash bag.
When the gas employee confronted the men, one of the suspects punched the employee.
Then the suspects take off right by the cat again.. And get away.
The suspects are described as white men and about 25 years old.
The first suspect said to be about 5'10", 180 pounds, and was wearing a black shirt tied on top of head, black shirt with white design, dark pants with white drawstring and black Adidas shoes with white stripes
The second suspect is said to be 5'10", about 180 pounds with a goatee wearing a black baseball hat with white design, grey tank top, black pants and grey shoes with black laces carrying a black backpack.
If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers.
Do you recognize these suspects that punched an employee at Mobil while stealing cigartttes in Phoenix? If you have any info about the suspect and want to remain anon call 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO. You could receive a cash reward up to $1000https://t.co/LuZgci08tf pic.twitter.com/5oD9Tn3HnV— Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) August 10, 2019
They will not be driving a Bughatti Vehron any time soon . [censored]
Mayo thugs, they all need to rot in prison
