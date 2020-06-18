PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are asking for the public to find the people involved in a shooting that left a man dead.
According to investigators, 35-year-old Shawn Reilley got into a verbal argument in the parking lot near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on June 15 just before 5 p.m. and was then was shot. He later died at the hospital. A man and a woman were seen leaving the scene in a 2005-2012 model Audi A4 that was either silver or tan. Police don't have a description of the pair but said the man was driving and the woman was in the front passenger seat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.