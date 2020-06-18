shooting victim

Police are trying to solve the murder of 35-year-old Shawn Reilley.

 (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are asking for the public to find the people involved in a shooting that left a man dead.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Shawn Reilley got into a verbal argument in the parking lot near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on June 15 just before 5 p.m. and was then was shot. He later died at the hospital. A man and a woman were seen leaving the scene in a 2005-2012 model Audi A4 that was either silver or tan. Police don't have a description of the pair but said the man was driving and the woman was in the front passenger seat.

2005-2012 model Audi A4

The suspects were driving a 2005-2012 model Audi A4 that was either silver or tan. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you