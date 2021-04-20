PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who carjacked a 17-year-old girl at knifepoint outside an elementary school Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said it all started at about 8 a.m. when residents of a neighborhood near 21st Avenue and Paradise Drive called police about a suspicious vehicle. When police found the vehicle, a man and a woman were passed out inside the car, possibly sleeping. Cox said when the officer spoke to them, the man woke up and rammed the car into the officer's vehicle and hit a small brick wall nearby then took off on foot. Cox said the woman stayed and spoke with police.
The man then made his way to Shaw Butte Elementary school in the same neighborhood. Cox said that's where he carjacked a 17-year-old girl at knifepoint who was at the school to drop off something for her sibling. The man then took off in her car and is still on the loose. The girl suffered minor injuries.
Cox said the man did not make any contact with students and the school is safe and has resumed normal function.
Police are looking for a white man wearing a grey shirt and jeans who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and is 30 to 40 years old. He is armed and driving the stolen car, a 2003 white Toyota Avalon. Cox said if the car is seen to immediately call 911 and do not approach the vehicle. The suspect is armed with a knife.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.