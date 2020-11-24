CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect responsible for the death of a Chandler woman.
Chandler police said the situation began on Oct. 27, when the family of 49-year-old Amy “Ruby” Leagans contacted officers to report her missing. She was not heard from since Oct. 21.
During the initial investigation, police determined suspicious circumstances regarding the disappearance of Leagans.
On Nov. 17, Phoenix police located the remains of Leagans near a river bottom in the area of Central Avenue and Watkins Road.
At this time, police believe 61-year-old Timothy Sullivan is a suspect in the disappearance and death of Leagans. Officers are actively searching for Sullivan. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Sullivan or this incident call Chandler police at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.