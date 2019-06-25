Police looking for suspect in Glendale Bank of America robbery

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police need the public's help in locating a man who is the suspect of a bank robbery that happened in Glendale on Tuesday.
Around 2:50 p.m., the Glendale Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force arrived at a Glendale Bank of America in the area of Thunderbird Road and 59th Avenue after an unidentified suspect committed a robbery there.
Jill McCabe, a public affairs specialist of the Phoenix FBI, reports that the man demanded money from the teller. After getting the money, he left the bank and headed east on Thunderbird Road.
The suspect is said to be a Hispanic man around 25-35 years old with a height of about 5'9'' and a medium body build.
At the time, he was wearing a black with "Arizona" on the front, dark sunglasses, a black t-shirt with cream-colored writing and dark pants.
Please call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information on the robbery and suspect involved. You can also report online here.
