PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and a second is recovering after a shooting at a bar near 16th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix late Friday night.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says it happened around 10:15 p.m. Officers received reports of gunfire at a business after a fight. When they arrived on the scene, they located 32-year-old Walter Wood with a gunshot wound. Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.
Officers then learned a second victim was shot during the fight. That person, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital by a friend. He has not been identified. Fortune said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Investigators are working to piece together events leading up to the fight and subsequent shooting. Fortune said police do not have a description of the suspect yet.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).
