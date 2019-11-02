Police looking for suspect in Ahwatukee shooting that left 1 seriously hurt

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a suspect in shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday night in Ahwatukee.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortunes of Phoenix PD says the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. near a hotel in the area of 50th Street and Ray Road.
The man who was shot has been taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police are in the initial stages of this investigation. Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available.
