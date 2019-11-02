Police looking for suspect in Ahwatukee shooting that left 1 seriously hurt

Sgt. Mercedes Fortunes of Phoenix PD says the shooting happened in the area of 50th Street and Ray Road.

 3TV/CBS 5

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a suspect in shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday night in Ahwatukee.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortunes of Phoenix PD says the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. near a hotel in the area of 50th Street and Ray Road.

The man who was shot has been taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police are in the initial stages of this investigation. Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available.

Refresh this page for the latest on this incident. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you