LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of armed suspects robbed employees at a chicken wings restaurant wings in Laveen and the crime was caught on camera.
It happened on Tuesday, July 2, around 11:30 p.m. at the ATL Wings near 35th and Southern avenues.
[RAW VIDEO: Armed robbers steal money from chicken wings restaurant in Laveen]
The employees were closing for the night, and several of them were in the parking lot ready to leave when the two armed robbers drove up and pointed their guns at them.
One of the suspects forced a worker back into the restaurant to get money from inside. The other suspect stood outside with the other employees.
The worker got the cash, gave it to the robber, and then the two got into their car, and drove off.
(1) comment
I am surprised they were able to get cash from inside, as most people these days hardly ever pay with cash for anything.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.