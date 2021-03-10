SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is accused of groping several women at their apartments in Scottsdale, and police believe it's highly likely that more victims have yet to come forward.
Police said the investigation started when officers were made aware of people on a neighborhood sharing app claiming a man was inappropriately touching women as they walked into their apartments. Surveillance video was posted from an incident on Feb. 26 near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. As detectives investigated more, they found more incidents matching the man's description of him grabbing women as they got into their apartments.
So police decided to stake out the apartment complex on Tuesday night. Just after midnight on Wednesday, a woman told police a man just followed her to her apartment and groped her from behind as she tried to get into her apartment. Thanks to the description from the victim, 26-year-old Christian Lee Stadler from Phoenix was stopped as he was driving out of the complex, police said. The victim identified him and he later admitted to the assault, police said. Officers also said Stadler admitted to the grab seen in the surveillance video on the neighborhood app.
Stadler was arrested and booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespassing.
Police said they believe there are probably more victims out there who Stadler has groped. Any victims or people with information is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 and reference report number 21-04729.