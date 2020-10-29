Jesse Leyva

Jesse Leyva 

 3TV/CBS 5

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say a missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe. 

According to police, 12-year-old Jesse Leyva was reported missing from a group home near Bullard Avenue and Encanto Boulevard at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police noted that Jesse suffers from a medical condition, for which he takes medication. 

Goodyear PD tweeted that Jesse had been found safe on Thursday morning.

 

