NAVAJO, NM (3TV/CBS 5) – The search is on for a 9-year-old Navajo Nation girl who never came home from school Tuesday. Franchescia Lynn Nez was last seen at Navajo Elementary School in Navajo, New Mexico, Tuesday. School officials confirmed she was in class, according to the Navajo Police Department. She was reported missing just before 6 p.m.
A search team launched a ground search, checking places she might have gone.
Police released a picture of the little girl, explaining that it was the only one immediately available, although it’s not a current photo. Franchescia is 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. She has mid-length brown hair and brown eyes. The last time anybody saw Franchescia, she was wearing a white and blue hoodie sweater with blue dots, blue jeans, and red shoes.
If you have seen Franchescia or know where she might be, please call the Navajo Police Department at 928-871-6112 or the Window Rock District.
The Navajo Nation, which is the largest sovereign American Indian nation in the US, includes land in northwestern New Mexico, as well as northeastern Arizona and southeastern Utah. Window Rock is the capital of the Navajo Nation and sits on the Arizona side of the border between Arizona and New Mexico. Franchescia's home town of Navajo sits just east of the state border, north of Window Rock.
