PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for three men who barged into a home in Phoenix and assaulted a man on Tuesday morning.
Police say the three men forced their way into the home near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 11 a.m after pulling out their handguns when a man opened the door.
They say one of the suspects then pistol-whipped the man, causing serious injuries. However, he is expected to survive.
The suspects then fled in a white extended cab pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. As always, callers will remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
