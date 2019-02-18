PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men who shot and killed a dog last month.
Police say it happened at West Plaza Park on 43rd Avenue near Maryland Avenue, which is south of Glendale Avenue, on Jan. 13 around noon.
A lot of people were at the park, and a loose dog was seen playing with some children. Several men were also playing football at the time.
Police say two men started to provoke the dog aggressively. One of them grabbed the dog by the collar and held up the dog while the second man got a gun from his car and shot the dog in the head, police said.
The two men then took off.
Police only have a vague description of the two men.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.