Police looking for 3 men after armed robbery, assault at Casa Grande KFC

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The police are calling on the public to help them find three young men allegedly connected to an armed robbery and assault at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Casa Grande.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the three men reportedly visited a KFC near Florence Boulevard and Brown Avenue around 9:30 a.m. where they robbed and attacked the manager with bats. The amount of money the men got away with is unknown.
The manager has serious injuries but he was later released from the hospital.
Police have released surveillance photos of the incident along with pictures of the three suspects. They are 19-year-old Jeremy Duran, 18-year-old Tony Antonio Beechum and 18-year-old Victor Santiago Lauro. The surveillance photos show Lauro outside of what appears to be a convenience store.
Casa Grande Police urges to contact them as soon as possible if you know where they could be.
*** SHARE SHARE SHARE ***ALL 3 KFC armed robbery suspects have now been identified as 19 yoa Jeremy Duran, 18 yoa TONY ANTONIO BEECHUM, and 18 yoa VICTOR SANTIAGO LAURO. If you know their whereabouts, contact CGPD immediately! (520) 421-8700. #CasaGrande pic.twitter.com/OL7kFnvr9D— Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) November 13, 2019