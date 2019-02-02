SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The Scottsdale Police Department is asking the public to help them find a man who stole golf clubs belonging to Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon during the Phoenix Open.
Police say that a man stole a set of PXG golf clubs belonging to Bradley.
The suspect last was seen walking off TPC Scottsdale's grounds with the clubs.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, in is mid 20’s. He's about 5 feet to 10 inches to 5 feet and 11 inches, weighs about 160 to 180 pounds. He has a full beard and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray t-shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information are urged to contact Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S).
