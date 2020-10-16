TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Police Department is hoping to get more information from the public that leads to the arrest of a serial robber who hits Circle K stores.
Police said the crook goes into the convenience store, walks behind the counter and steals cigarettes. He also steals cash from the cash drop. Investigators said he has done this at 16 Circle Ks between Sept. 5 and Oct. 12.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 25-30 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall and has a medium build. He wore a red hat with black a brim and circular gold stickers with the word "SAVAGE" across the top of the hat during some of the robberies.
In other thefts, he had a black hat and sunglasses. The crook also had a black or khaki backpack with black trim. He has been seen leaving the stores in a light-colored sedan, possibly a late 90s model Lexus LS400.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.