PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the man who punched a security guard at a Phoenix Circle K.
It happened at the convenience store at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday, June 9, just after 3 p.m.
Police said the man went inside the store, took several items and started to leave without paying.
When a security guard confronted him, the man punched the guard and took off.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-7, and 155 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, a black backpack and had a hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
