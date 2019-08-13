GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the man who grabbed a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday morning.
Police said the girl was waiting for the school bus at around 7:40 a.m. at 63rd Avenue and Golden Lane, which is south of Olive Avenue.
[WATCH: Glendale PD releases sketch of man who grabbed 13-year-old girl]
She saw a man sitting on the back of a white car at the apartment complex parking lot across the street, and he asked her if she had a boyfriend, police said.
He walked up to her, grabbed her right hand and her waist before she got away, according to police.
It's unclear which direction he went, or what kind of car he drove.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 19 to 20 years old, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, has a mustache, a scar on his forehead, has short, black curly hair and was seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and white tennis shoes. Police said he had an unknown tattoo on his right eyelid.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department.
(3) comments
Guess he never had or tried to deal with a teenager . And now she cant be fully normal on the street again due allways on lookout for tge xreeps which may be a good thing if she gets a gun . [censored]
Uncle Methuselah????
Hispanic no doubt.
