PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – The Phoenix Police Department needs your help identifying the man who burglarized a south Phoenix restaurant twice in two days.
Silent Witness released surveillance video and photos of the man Wednesday.
According to the Silent Witness flyer, the man was at the Los Dos Molinos on Central Avenue north of Dobbins Road at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, and then again at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.
The man reportedly “took items including a computer and iPad.”
The suspect is a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, and has dark hair and a short beard.
If you know the man in the photos and video, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.). You could be eligible of a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Picture looks white, clearly the lens is defective this was a black offense.
That'll teach them to keep a business going in animal neighborhood.
