PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are looking for a man who may have been present when a 3-year-old boy was shot at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday.
Phoenix police say they are looking for 26-year-old Christopher Vanaller. Police added that they want to speak with him on the incident.
At this time, police are only calling Vanaller an "investigative lead."
[PD: 3-year-old boy critical after being shot at Phoenix apartment complex]
The 3-year-boy was shot just before 7 a.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues.
Police say a woman brought her 3-year-old son into the emergency room of a local hospital. The boy had a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The child was originally listed in critical condition but has since been stabilized.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts or this incident, is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Gun violence seems like a "national emergency" to me.
