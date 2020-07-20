PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public to help them locate the driver of white van who is connected to suspicious incidents involving underage females in Peoria.
On Monday, authorities retrieved footage of the van and the suspect who was driving it.
Authorities first became aware of the suspect on July 9. He was driving his van in the area of Sunset Park, near Sunrise Point and Lone Mountain Parkway. An underage female walking in the area was confronted by the man. When the man approached her, he reportedly said, " Hey, I've been looking for you."
The girl walked away from the man after his initial contact with her, but this didn't make him stop. Police say that he approached her a second time and said, "Hey, I've been looking for you." The girl ran away from the area and told her parents. She did not know the man before this interaction.
When talking to neighbors in the community, it was discovered that two other underage females saw the van in the area too. They said they saw the van slowing down as it passed them while they were walking. They described it as "suspicious." However, the man driving did not make contact with them.
Another neighbor in the community captured the van on security footage and gave it to the Peoria police Monday afternoon. The van is described as a 2009-2013 Ford Transit Connect with an unknown license plate and no prevalent markings on it. The driver is said to be a young African American man.
Anyone who has information regarding this van and the driver is asked to contact Detective Skaggs of the Peoria Police Department at (632) 773-8104 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.