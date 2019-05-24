PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say is stealing gas straight from vehicles around Phoenix.
The thefts happened during April and May in various spots around the city.
Detectives only have a vague description of the man they say is the thief but say he has facial hair and tattoos on both arms.
He was also seen in a Ford pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
