gas theft pics.png

The thefts happened during April and May.

 (Source: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say is stealing gas straight from vehicles around Phoenix.

The thefts happened during April and May in various spots around the city.

Detectives only have a vague description of the man they say is the thief but say he has facial hair and tattoos on both arms.

He was also seen in a Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

braniac9
braniac9

yawwwwwwn...another overweight thug. 😂😂😂. with arm tats. tough guy...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.