SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officers are looking for the burglar who has stolen items from medical offices in north Scottsdale.
Both crimes happened at the HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
[WATCH: Caught on camera: Man burglarizes medical offices in north Scottsdale]
The first burglary was on March 27, around 5:30 p.m.
The man forced his way into one of the offices and was seen on surveillance video rummaging through drawers and exam rooms.
"In that particular incident, cash and a patient's purse were stolen," said Sgt. Brian Reynolds with the Scottsdale Police Department.
The man is also responsible for another burglary on May 2, around 6:30 p.m. The burglar forced his way into the medical office again and spent time wandering through the office and rummaging through desks and exam rooms.
"In the second case, numerous electronic items were taken, laptop computers, iPads, iTouches," said Reynolds.
The suspect is described as a black man, 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He has a shaved head.
"In both instances, he's been seen wearing nice clothing, dress pants, dress shirt and tie, or in one case, a polo shirt and he seems very comfortable walking around in these office buildings," said Reynolds.
Detectives said the man is not concerned about people seeing him.
"Most people who are doing burglaries are doing this under the cover of darkness where they can't be seen. Clearly, this individual is more brazen than that. He's going in still during daylight hours and isn't afraid to be seen by individuals, so that is certainly new for us," said Reynolds.
It's unknown if he's hit other medical offices in other cities, according to Reynolds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
(1) comment
Inside job, or pharma salesman.
