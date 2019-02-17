PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are looking for a man they said was involved in the armed robbery at a cellphone store in east Phoenix late last month.
Silent Witness released pictures and surveillance video of the man who joined another man to rob the Boost Mobile store at 32nd Street and McDowell Road on Jan. 26. The second man has been blurred in the video since officers aren't looking for him anymore, police said.
The pair went into the store and took cash from the register and then forced an employee into the back room, police said. That's where they stole 12 Apple iPhones.
They took off in a black Dodge Caliber.
The suspect police are looking for is described as a black man, 19 years old, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, green pants, black and white Nike shoes and had a multicolored backpack.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
