PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has felony warrants out for his arrest.
Juan Tortolero was last seen in the Phoenix area, according to Silent Witness.
The 59-year-old has felony warrants for sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse and molestation, police said. Those crimes happened in Phoenix and New Mexico.
Tortolero is described as a Hispanic man, 5 foot 6, 175 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes, and possibly a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.