Police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder that happened in Tolleson last month.
Juan Valtierra was shot and killed at a home near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Aug. 12, according to Silent Witness.
Police haven't released any more info about the death of the 19-year-old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
