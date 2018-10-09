PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler veteran is recovering in the hospital after a driver slammed into him and took off.
Right now, Mario Ortiz, 34, is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries to his head and leg.
He and his wife, Monica, were in Maryvale for a friend's birthday party over the weekend.
They left a bar near Indian School Road and 51st Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 7 around 1:30 a.m.
Monica said a woman approached them in the parking lot and told them a homeless man across the street was hurt.
Monica explained that it's in Mario's nature and military background to see if he could help. He served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force.
"He's very caring and he always wants to help somebody," she said. "In his mind was that we were going home, but as soon as somebody stated that somebody needed help, he just jumped right in to try to help them."
Monica said he crossed Indian School Road; the street was dark and he wasn't in the crosswalk.
"He was trying to get there as fast as he could to help and see what he could do," she explained.
She said a car speeding eastbound on Indian School hit him, launched him in the air, and took off.
"It was horrible," she said. "He was just like, helpless. His leg was split open. His head was bleeding out."
Phoenix police don't know much about the hit-and-run driver, but said a silver side-view mirror was left at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
