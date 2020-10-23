EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the driver who hit a mother who was walking with her children in El Mirage Thursday night and then left the scene.
It happened at about 7:30 near 122nd Drive and Moreno Boulevard, which is northeast of El Mirage and Cactus roads. Police say the woman and her children were on the sidewalk. The woman’s condition was not immediately available.
According to the El Mirage Police Department, the hit-and-run car is a late ‘90s or early 2000 model Toyota Camry, Avalon, or something similar. The paint is faded gray, and the windows are not tinted. There might be visible damage to the front passenger side.
Police say the driver was described as a light-skinned man in his 20s. He has shaggy blonde to light brown hair and was wearing a white shirt at the time when the car hit the woman.
If you have any information about the driver or the suspect vehicle, please call the El Mirage Police Department at 623-500-3000.