PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the driver or drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix.
The incident happened on July 29, at 9:32 p.m., at 38th Street and McDowell Road.
According to police, 51-year-old James Graymountain was possibly hit by more than one vehicle in the area. Surveillance video showed a grey color Toyota Prius with a missing hubcap that was involved.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.