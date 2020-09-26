Police believe the victim was possibly hit by more than one vehicle in July.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the driver or drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix.

The incident happened on July 29, at 9:32 p.m., at 38th Street and McDowell Road.

Suspect vehicle and victim in deadly Phoenix hit-and-run

Suspect vehicle and victim in deadly Phoenix hit and run

According to police, 51-year-old James Graymountain was possibly hit by more than one vehicle in the area. Surveillance video showed a grey color Toyota Prius with a missing hubcap that was involved.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you