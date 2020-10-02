SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Scottsdale.
According to Scottsdale police, a woman was crossing Thomas Road, just east of Scottsdale Road on Sept. 26, at 9:30 p.m., when she was hit by a dark-colored four-door sedan that was traveling on Thomas Road.
The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver did not remain on the scene and was last seen driving on Thomas Road. The vehicle likely has damaged to the front-end and windshield.
If you have any information about this case contact Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.