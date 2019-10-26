PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A catering trailer was stolen from the soon-to-be-open Los Sombreros restaurant Saturday morning, according to restaurant owners.
Co-owner Kurt Riske said the 16-foot trailer was taken from the back of the new location on Third Street and Camelback Road around 6:15 a.m.
[VIDEO: Catering trailer stolen from Phoenix restaurant]
” We were just re-doing the floors so a lot of the equipment was in there,” said Riske. “Timing couldn’t have been worse. Got the phone call and it felt like someone just punched me in the stomach, so not, not good.”
Security cameras captured a man rolling up in a white SUV, with the front grill missing, in the the back area of the building. He gets out of his vehicle, pulls on a trailer door handle, walks around and then hitches it to his ride.
“We have our wood fire frill, some refrigeration equipment, ovens, fryers – quite a bit of equipment (in the trailer),” Riske said. “Probably $30,000 to $40,000 (worth)”
Riske said police are investigating, and that the trailer is wrapped in the restaurant logo. Anyone who helps find the stolen trailer, Riske said, will get more than a free meal.
“Actually, we want to give them $1,000 gift card if anyone helps us find who did this so they can enjoy a lot of margaritas.”