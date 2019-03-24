PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for a man they said was wearing a reflective vest when he robbed a convenience store in west Phoenix.
Investigators say the man walked in the Circle K on 35th Avenue near Roosevelt Street around 7:30 a.m. on March 9 and showed a gun in his waistband to the clerk while demanding money.
He then jumped on the counter, took the money from the register and a carton of cigarettes, and then ran off.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, between 30 and 35 years old, 5-foot-9, medium build, has a mustache and was wearing a reflective vest, a green shirt, green gloves, a dark hat and a hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
