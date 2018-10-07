PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who tried to steal another man's car outside of a Circle K in north central Phoenix.
While the victim was in the store, the two suspects went inside the victim's unlocked car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Sept. 3 just before 8 a.m., police said.
When the man came out of the store, one of the men asked him for a cigarette and tried to grab his keys, investigators said.
The victim then chased the men around the parking lot while one of them fired his gun and the other man tried to fire his handgun but was unsuccessful, police said.
The two men then ran off.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 18-22 years old, 5'7", 140 lbs, and he has a beard, a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
The second suspect is described as a black man, 18-22 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 lbs., and he was wearing gray pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
