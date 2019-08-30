PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the man who tried to rob a woman at an ATM at gunpoint earlier this month in Phoenix.
It happened on Aug. 15 at 9:30 p.m. at 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
According to officers, the woman had just completed a transaction at the ATM and got back into her vehicle when the man with a shotgun came up to her and pointed it at her.
[WATCH: Armed man tries to rob woman at Phoenix ATM]
He started to say something, but the woman drove away.
The would-be robber then got into a red sedan and took off.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 250 pounds, and was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a red bandana, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.