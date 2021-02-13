PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are hoping somebody has information that leads them to the arrest of a man who robbed a person at gunpoint at an ATM in west Phoenix.
The crime happened on Dec. 5 at the Bank of America ATM near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers said the victim was using the ATM when the thief came up behind him and pointed a gun at him demanding money. After getting the cash, the crook ran across the street and met up with two other people before all three walked into a nearby apartment complex.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 28 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, about 240 pounds, who has black hair, brown eyes, a beard and was wearing a red polo hooded jacket, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.