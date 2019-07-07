GILBERT, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gilbert Police Department is looking for an"armed and dangerous" man suspected in shooting death of another man in Gilbert last week.
According to police, the suspect, either a white or Hispanic man came in contact with a 55-year-old Gilbert man near Cooper and Guadalupe roads Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was found in his car with a gunshot wound in a neighborhood near Gilbert and Elliot roads shortly after.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about this incident police ask that you contact 9-1-1, Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS or the Gilbert Police Department.
Please look at the attached flyer regarding a homicide that occurred on Friday 07/05/19. Please call 9-1-1, Silent Witness (480)WIT-NESS or the Gilbert Police Department if you know or have any information pertaining to this case. pic.twitter.com/q5DIeUFDde— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 7, 2019
Hint to would-be murderers, don't cover your body/face with tats, they don't wash off and will quickly allow cops to find you. You can't fix stupid, you can tattoo them, but you can't fix them.
