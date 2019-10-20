TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for one or more burglary suspects who hit an officer's vehicle during a getaway on Sunday morning, Tempe Police Department reported.
Police said while officers were on a separate investigation, they saw a burglary happening.
As the officers tried to reach a silver van in connection with the burglary, that same van crashed into an officer's vehicle.
The van continued to drive off after the collision, police said.
When officers later found the van, police said there was no one in it.
No officers were hurt during this situation.
The person or people suspected of this burglary are still on the loose.
The investigation continues.
