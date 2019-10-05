PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are offering $1,000 to the first person who contacts them with information on a man suspected of robbing a pawnshop with a hammer after pepper-spraying two of its employees in face.
The incident happened on Monday evening, Sept. 23, at a pawn shop in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
[RAW VIDEO: Man pepper sprays pawnshop employees to steal jewelry with hammer]
Around 7:00 p.m., the suspect visited the pawnshop and started talking to the employees about jewelry, police say. Then, the suspect sprayed the employees in the face with pepper spray a broke the glass counter-top with a hammer to retrieve the jewelry out of the cases. Soon after, he fled from the pawnshop.
The suspect is said to be a lighter-skinned black man around 18 to 20 years old, standing at about 6 feet and weighing roughly 140 pounds. A the time of the crime he was wearing a blue bandanna around his forehead, black pants, a black t-shirt, a black Champion backpack and Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information on this crime is advised to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking or silentwitness.org.