PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a man who disguised himself with a straw hat and bandanna when he robbed a Phoenix Circle K.
It happened Sept. 27 around 1:00 a.m. at a Circle K near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.
[WATCH: Raw video of man robbing Phoenix Circle K with gun, straw hat disguise]
Police say the man went inside the Circle K, approached the attendant at the counter and then pulled a gun from his waistband and demanded money.
Once the man got the cash, he ran from the Circle K down Camelback Road.
While he wore a grey bandanna to cover his face, police say the person appears to be a black man around 18 to 22 years old, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.
In addition to wearing the straw hat and grey bandanna during the robbery, he had on khaki pants and a blue long-sleeve shirt.
If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are advised to anonymously call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking. Tips can also be submitted via the Silent Witness website.