TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a man who robbed the Alamo Drafthouse with a gun on Saturday morning, Tempe Police Department reported.
Police said the suspect was already in the Alamo Drafthouse, located Baseline Road and Lakeshore Drive, when the first employee arrived for the day.
According to initial reports, the suspect held the employee at gunpoint to empty out the Alamo Drafthouse safe. Then he took off in the employee's car, the police said.
Fortunately, no one was harmed during this robbery.
The Alamo Drafthouse closed this incident. Anyone who has tickets for showings during the times of the closure will be refunded. The Alamo is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. today.
While police are still searching for the suspect, there is no physical description of him at this time.