PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Phoenix Circle K while using a sharp wooden stick as a weapon.
According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 9:45 p.m., the suspect went into a Circle K in the area of 15th Avenue and McDowell Road. With the sharpened wooden stick, police say the suspect threatened to stab the Circle K attendant.
[RAW VIDEO: Man robs Circle K in Phoenix with sharp, wooden stick]
Next, the suspect began filling a bag he had with various cigarette packs. He then snatched two 30 packs of beer before leaving the store.
The suspect is said to be a Hispanic man who's about 30 years old. From appearances, he looks 5 feet and 9 inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and arm and neck tattoos. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black t-shirt with black pants, black and white Nike sneakers and a black hat with a white logo on it.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are advised to reach out to Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO doe Spanish speaking.