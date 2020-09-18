MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have located the two-year-old Mesa girl taken by her father. On Friday evening, Mesa police tweeted that 2-year-old Ezmeralda Tineo has been found and is safe.
She was last seen on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., in the area of Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road. The child’s biological father, Esau Tineo, who does not have any custodial rights, took the girl and left the area in a gray Chevrolet Tahoe.
Ezmeralda and Esau had not been seen or heard from since their disappearance. Family members were concerned for the child’s safety due to her father’s past behavior.
There were no details given yet about where she was found.
****UPDATE-the child has been located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/xrNiCon17T— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 19, 2020