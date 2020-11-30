PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police shot a suspect who is accused of pointing a gun at drivers and jumping in front of cars early Monday morning.
Witnesses say the man was jumping in front of cars near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road at about 2 a.m.
Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said when police arrived, they attempted to talk to the man and he pointed a gun at them and at drivers passing by.
Officers told him to put the gun down, but the man did not comply. Fortune said officers used less lethal tactics to get the man to comply but he would not put the gun down. That's when officers fired at the man.
According to Fortune, even after he was shot and lying on the ground, he refused to let go of the gun. He then raised it officers from the ground. He was then shot an additional time.
A police canine was then used to separate the man from his handgun and officers were finally able to approach the man and take him into custody.
Phoenix fire transported him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Fortune said no officers or members of the community were injured. The gun used was determined by police to be a bb gun.
This is the 50th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.
Police are asking if you or anyone you know has more information to please call Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.
