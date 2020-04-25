Swatting situation being investigated in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A "swatting" situation is being investigated in Chandler after police received a call about a shooting in the area of Frye and Dobson roads. Swatting is making a prank call to emergency services in an effort to create a large police presence.

Chandler Police initially tweeted that it was an incident officers were responding to at a location on Pecos Road. They advised residents at an apartment complex in that area to stay indoors.

When officers arrived to the location, they discovered no one was shot. Chandler Police told the public in an updated post on social media there was no danger to the public.

 

