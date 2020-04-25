CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A "swatting" situation is being investigated in Chandler after police received a call about a shooting in the area of Frye and Dobson roads. Swatting is making a prank call to emergency services in an effort to create a large police presence.
Chandler Police initially tweeted that it was an incident officers were responding to at a location on Pecos Road. They advised residents at an apartment complex in that area to stay indoors.
#PoliceIncident Officers are working an incident at 2450 W Pecos Rd, residents of the Stone Oaks Apt complex are requested to shelter in place and continue to refer to Chandler Police social media for updates. pic.twitter.com/3ik8WB3a9U— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 26, 2020
When officers arrived to the location, they discovered no one was shot. Chandler Police told the public in an updated post on social media there was no danger to the public.
#PoliceIncident The police incident at 2450 W Pecos Rd has been resolved, there is no threat to area residents. Residents can resume normal activity. https://t.co/en8FlHVsUS— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 26, 2020