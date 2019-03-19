PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in the downtown area.
The package was found at a city garage Tuesday morning at the intersection of Third Avenue and Washington Street.
At this time, traffic on Washington Street is being diverted northbound onto Third Avenue.
Video from the news chopper showed Phoenix police directing traffic around the incident.
No word yet on any evacuations or injuries.
🚨🚨 Right now, @PHXFire and @phoenixpolice are working a HAZMAT situation at the city garage at 3rd Ave. & Washington St. Garage is closed UFN. Traffic on Washington is being diverted north onto 3rd Ave. #PHX— City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) March 19, 2019
Stay with Arizona's Family for more developing story.
