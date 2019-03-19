PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in the downtown area.

The package was found at a city garage Tuesday morning at the intersection of Third Avenue and Washington Street.

At this time, traffic on Washington Street is being diverted northbound onto Third Avenue.

Video from the news chopper showed Phoenix police directing traffic around the incident. 

No word yet on any evacuations or injuries. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for more developing story. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.